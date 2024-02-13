Fire Destroys Kwara High Court Complex

A fire outbreak has razed the Kwara State High Court Complex located in the Government Reservation Area, Ilorin, the state capital.

The fire, which started on Tuesday morning, damaged 40 offices, three open courtrooms, the Registry department, and the Litigation Office of the High Court.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the fire incident and said that the firemen were alerted to the inferno through a distress call which they responded to.

As to the cause, he said it was triggered by the surge in electricity supply to the area.

“On the morning of February 13th, 2024, at 07:33 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service received a distress call regarding a fire outbreak at the State High Court in Ilorin,” the statement read.

“Responding swiftly, the fire crew rushed to the scene to find the imposing State High Court building ablaze. This building, housing 40 offices and 3 open courtrooms, was in peril, with the registry department and litigation office particularly affected by the inferno.

“With commendable courage and determination, the firefighters immediately commenced their efforts to combat the raging flames. Working tirelessly, they skilfully navigated through the burning structure, deploying their expertise and resources to contain and extinguish the fire.

“Despite the daunting challenges they faced, the firefighters succeeded in saving the State High Court from complete devastation, preventing what could have been a catastrophic loss.

“Subsequent investigation into the cause of the fire revealed that it was triggered by a power surge, highlighting the importance of electrical safety measures,” the statement said.

Adekunle said that the state Director of Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to prioritize safety awareness and precautions in their daily lives, adding, “This call to action underscores the critical role that vigilance and preparedness play in preventing such tragedies from occurring in the future.”

In another fire incident which occurred in Ilorin on Monday evening, a building containing 15 rooms and a shop was completely consumed by Fire.

The building located at Arilewo Street, Oja oke off Airport Road Ilorin in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State was engulfed by fire at about 6.53 pm on Monday.