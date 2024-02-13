Fire Guts Female Hostel In Yobe Varsity

A female hostel in the Yobe State University was gutted by fire on Tuesday, destroying a complete block accommodating about 150 students.

Although the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained as of the time of filling this report, an eyewitness told Channels Television correspondent that casualties have been evacuated to various hospitals located in the state capital.

Meanwhile, a protest rocked Damaturu, the state capital, on Tuesday, as the Association of Tricycle Drivers (NAPEP) expressed displeasure over what they called extortion by the Yobe State Road Transport Agency (YOROTA).

According to members of the group, the agency ordered fresh registration by every rider.

The protest crippled economic activities as many persons were seen stranded without means of transport to places of work. It is also affecting school children.