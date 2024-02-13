Nigeria May Seem To Be Sinking But We Are Running Fast To Save It – Minister

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to ensure that Nigeria does not sink in its myriads of challenges at this moment in the nation’s history.

Chief Nnaji gave this assurance at the official launch of ‘TechAdvantage Nigeria’ a platform built to nurture Nigeria’s tech ecosystem for job creation and economic prosperity.

The Minister while speaking on the pertinence of the platform at this time, noted that by harnessing the power of technology and innovations, the nation can drive economic growth and prosperity for all Nigerians.

At the ceremony which held on Tuesday at the National Office of Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) in Abuja, Chief Nnaji asserted that the project is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, the newly built ecosystem was meticulously crafted to unlock boundless potentials and to propel the nation towards a future powered by Technology.

“Our dear president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda points a clear vision: a nation where innovation fuels economic growth, empowers individuals, and brings about a brighter future for all.

“TechAdvantage Nigeria is aligned with this vision and is more than just an online platform. It is an ecosystem where apprentices connect with business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs learn from seasoned experts, individuals can train and empower themselves through the academy, customers can contact and hire skilled individuals through the jobs platform, traders and startups can expand their reach through the online marketplace, and tech enthusiasts can come together to share knowledge, collaborate, and build a more robust tech ecosystem.

“The computer village model, long recognized as a hub of ingenuity and

entrepreneurship, inspires this project. We have translated the best of this model – the spirit of collaboration, the drive to succeed, and the constant adaptation to

technology into an online ecosystem accessible to all,” the minister stated.

He further explained that the idea behind TechAdvantage Nigeria is to technologically empower individuals and promote a culture of collaboration that transcends tribe, religion, and politics.

The minister also stated that TechAdvantage Nigeria offers the space for interested Nigerians to take charge of their growth and empowerment.

He, therefore, urged all Nigerians, particularly the young ones, young professionals, and artisans, to explore the TechAdvantage online academy and equip themselves with the skills of tomorrow, seek opportunities through the TechAdvantage jobs platform and build their careers in the tech sector.

Nigerians are also encouraged to showcase their expertise and connect with potential customers in the TechAdvantage online marketplace, as well as join the online community and become part of a vibrant network of tech enthusiasts.

Chief Nnaji said TechAdvantage is a significant milestone in Nigeria’s technological empowerment and innovative journey one that can help Nigeria become a force for economic and social inclusion, a project for the present generation and the future generations.