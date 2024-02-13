PDP Confirms Wabara BoT Chairman, Says Nigeria’s Situation Unbearable

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed a former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, as its Chairman.

The BoT, at its 76th Meeting on Tuesday, also confirmed a former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi as Secretary “in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)”.

The confirmation of Wabara came about 18 months after he was appointed as the interim chairman of the PDP BoT, following the resignation of Walid Jibrin in 2022.

In its communique issued at the end of the meeting on Tuesday, the PDP BoT expressed “deep concerns over the biting economic hardship, high cost of essential life-enhancing commodities and alarming food scarcity in the country occasioned by the ill-implemented policies of the APC administration and which are already causing restiveness and agitations in various parts of the country”.

“The BoT is alarmed by the worsening insecurity in the country as evident in the rising cases of mass killings, banditry, kidnap for ransom and acts of terrorism by assailants who are emboldened by the manifest laidback attitude of the APC administration to issues of security, especially in the last nine months.

“The BoT is seriously worried over the fall of the Naira to an abysmal N1,500 to the dollar, incessant increase in the pump price of fuel which now sells for over N700 per litre with long queues in various parts of the country.

“The BoT calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to know that the situation in the country has become unbearable. Mr. President should immediately address the issues of corruption in his administration, worsening insecurity in the country, continuous fall in the value of the Naira, high fuel price, unbearable food scarcity and unemployment in the country,” the communique read.