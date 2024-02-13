PHOTOS: Wike, Lokpobiri Visit Wigwe’s Family

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike in the company of the Minister of State for Petroleum Heineken Lokpobiri on Tuesday visited the residence of the parents of the late CEO of Access Holdings Herbert Wigwe to pay tribute over their son’s demise.

The Minister was also in the company of other well-wishers who accompanied him from Abuja to Wigwe parent’s residence in Abuja.

[READ ALSO] PHOTOS: Dangote, Abiodun, Aig-Imoukhuede, Peterside, Others Visit Wigwe’s Parents

Also present at the late Herbert’s parents’ residence was Nigerian businessman and industrialist, Aliko Dangote amongst others.

On Friday a plane conveying Wigwe, his wife, son, a former chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and two others crashed near a small town in California’s Mojave Desert.

The ill-fated incident was reported to have occurred at about 10 pm while en route to Boulder City, Nevada from Palm Springs, California.