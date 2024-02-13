Super Bowl ‘Most Watched’ Show Ever With 123 mn Viewers

A record 123.4 million people tuned in for the Super Bowl, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in an overtime nailbiter, the game’s broadcaster has said.

“CBS Sports’ coverage… delivered the most-watched telecast in history with a total audience delivery of 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms,” the network’s parent company Paramount said in a statement late Monday.

Viewership was “up 7 percent vs. last year’s Super Bowl which was the previous record (115.1 million)… 202.4 million watched all or part of Super Bowl LVIII across networks.”

Paramount said 120 million people watched the NFL championship game on CBS alone, a record for a single US network.