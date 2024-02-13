Economic Activities Grounded As Tricycle Operators Protest In Yobe State  

A protest has rocked Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, by the Association of Tricycle Drivers (NAPEP) over what they called extortion by the Yobe State Road Transport Agency (YOROTA).

According to them, the agency is extorting payment of daily fees from their members, ordering fresh registration by every rider.

The protest is already crippling economic activities as many persons were seen stranded without means of transport to places of work. It is also affecting school children.

The tricycle riders say the economy is unfavourable and the government is bringing more hardship on them.

The State Chairman of the Tricycle Riders Association, Umaru Barau told Channels Television that the protest is illegal as they are not aware of it.

However, he pledged to grant an interview after they met with security agencies and other stakeholders.