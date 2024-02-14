Ondo PDP Chairman Adams Is Dead

The Chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fatai Adams, is dead.

Adams was reported to have died in the early hours of Wednesday 14th February, 2024 after a brief illness.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in Ondo State Mr Kennedy Peretei confirmed the incident to Channels Television via the telephone.

READ ALSO: EFCC Arrests FUTA Students For Alleged Internet Fraud

He disclosed that the party would soon make a public announcement on the incident.

‘Shock’

Reacting to the incident, the Ondo chapter of the PDP said it is shocked and devastated by Adams’ death.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Peretei, said the late chairman died in a hospital in Akute, the Ondo State capital after a brief illness.

“His transition at this trying time of the party is not only sad but traumatic. The State Working Committee (SWC) of the party has declared a three-day mourning period. Party flags are to fly at half mast and all party Secretariats shut for the period across the state,” the statement read.

It also commiserated with deceased family members as well as the entire party in the Sunshine State.

Adams was a Member of the Ondo State House of Assembly (2007-2011). He was elected State Chairman in August 2020 and also served as Deputy PDP Chairman of the PDP in Ondo State.