Police Nab Kidnapper Linked With Abductions On Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

The Police say it has apprehended a kidnapper responsible for a series of abductions along the Abuja-Kaduna State expressway.

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday, a 10-man gang led by a Bello Umar, a 28-year-old man from Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State, was nabbed on January 24th.

”Similarly, on January 27 2024, Operatives of the IRT apprehended one Bello Umar, a 28-year-old Fulani man from Tsafe LGA, Zamfara State, suspected of being a kidnapper along with approximately ten other gang members.”

Bello confessed he and his gang had their base in the Rigina Forest in Kaduna State where they had received ransom money ranging from ₦100 million to ₦40 million.

Upon his arrest, ₦2.2 million, his share from a recent ransom collection was also recovered.

In another sting operation by its I FID-STS operatives, the movement of military accoutrements from Kaduna to Zamfara state precisely Shinkafi LGA was intercepted. In the process, a spot search was conducted and the following items were recovered; 10 sets of military camouflage uniforms, 10 pieces of camel pack, 12 military hats, 3 cardigans, 3 t-shirts, 2 belts, and 3 anklets.

Two suspects – Mushiri Abubakar aged 28, and Ahmed Mohammed aged 40 were arrested.

Abubakar confessed that he is a childhood friend of an Airforce personnel attached to the Airforce base in Kaduna state…

Following an ongoing investigation into the daily killings and unrest caused by rival secret cults in Edo State,

The statement also revealed that operatives from FID-IRT arrested Edosa Obasuyi, Abumere Endurance, Monday Otubu, and Esther Abumere in the Ekpoma area of Edo State in connection with cult wars in Edo State.

.The suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity and admitted to their involvement in the killings and cult activities in the mentioned area.

A search of their residences led to the recovery of two (2) pump-action guns, numerous voter cards belonging to different individuals, nineteen (19) live cartridges, four (4) expended cartridges, one wooden carved gun, illicit drugs, charms, and their cell phones. During interrogation,

They also affirmed that the killings in the state were carried out by the Eiye confraternity as a result of rivalry between Eiyes and Maphites. Efforts are underway to apprehend more fleeing members of the group and bring the area under the law.