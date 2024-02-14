You Are All Champions, Akpabio Tells Super Eagles

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has urged the Super Eagles not to be crest-fallen for not clinching the African Nations Cup in Cote d’Ivoire, assuring them that they were all Champions for winning the silver medal in the tournament.

Senator Akpabio gave the charge when he along with other Senators received the captain of the team, William Troost-Ekong, in his office in Abuja on February 14.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media/Communication, Anietie Ekong, quoted the Senate President to have said the Super Eagles had done the nation proud by getting to the final of the competition and urged all Nigerians to accord the team the support and commendation that they deserve.

Akpabio said, “I see you all as Champions. You may not have won the ultimate prize but you made our country proud through your performance. Nigerians were very united in their support for you.

“You only lost the trophy but not the hearts of Nigerians. I want to challenge you and the rest of the team to work harder so that the next time you come here you will not only present me with the team’s jersey but also the trophy,” he said.

Responding the Super Eagles captain, Troost-Ekong said he would not have failed to visit the Senate President to thank him for his support for the team. He recalled how Senator Akpabio had travelled to Cote d’Ivoire to support the team.

“We thank you for your support and regret not winning the AFCON title. We promise to work harder to surpass our achievements by winning the gold medal in the next competition,” Ekong assured.

Senators present at the reception included the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jubril; Senate Leader, Bamidele Opeyemi; Asuquo Ekpenyong, Adeola Olamilekan, William Eteng, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Tokunbo Abiru, among others.