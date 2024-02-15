Bill On North West Development Commission Passes Second Reading

A bill for an Act to establish the North West Development Commission has passed through a second reading in the Senate.

In his argument, the sponsor of the bill, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin representing Kano North, noted the expediency for its establishment, intrinsically serve as a catalyst to develop the arrays of potentials of the North-West as well as address the gap in infrastructural development of the region and for related matters.

Other lawmakers who supported the bill including Sen. Adamu Aliero representing Kebbi Central also argued that the commission will address growing challenges youth development, instability and insecurity which has caused so many industries to exit states like Kano and Kaduna in droves.

Senator Ifeanyi Uba who also voiced support is intensifying advocacy for the South-East Development Commission which has now passed its first reading.

The bill is referred to the Committee on Special Duties for further legislative action.

Meanwhile, the upper chamber approved a total revenue of N5.79 trillion for the Nigeria Customs Service for the 2024 fiscal year.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced the approval on Thursday after a report of the Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs on the 2024 Budget of the Nigerian Customs Service was read by its Chairman, Sen. Isah Jibrin representing Kogi East.

Also, N706.4 billion was equally approved by the Senate for the Customs 2024 financial year.

Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed the appointment of Adama Oluwole Oladapo as Executive Director of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund Board (NMDGIFB).