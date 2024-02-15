Cost Of Living: Kaduna DisCo Announces 10% Staff Salary Increment

The management of Kaduna Electric has approved a 10 per cent increment in staff’s salary across all categories, as part of efforts to address rising costs of living in the country.

Chief Executive Officer, Kaduna Electric, Dr Umar Hashidu, in a statement on the sideline recent meeting with the management team, said the increment takes effect this month.

According to the DisCo, the salary adjustment comes as a strategic response to the imperative of motivating the staff, aimed at elevating the company’s overall performance despite the considerable challenges it currently faces.

Dr Hashidu underscored that the decision also addressed the prevalent cost of living crisis in the country.

He emphasised the Board and Management’s conviction that this salary increment will serve as a catalyst, inspiring staff to redouble their efforts to navigate the company through its current challenges.

He reiterated the Board’s unwavering commitment to prioritising staff welfare as highlighted by the Board’s Chairperson, Rahila Thomas, when she led other Board members on a visit to the company recently.

Dr Hashidu also acknowledged the precarious state of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), describing it as being on life support.

Despite these challenges, Dr. Hashidu expressed confidence that the issues confronting Kaduna Electric are surmountable with collective effort.