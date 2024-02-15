Female Drug Kingpin, Others Arrested In Abia

The Office of Abia State Governor on Homeland Security in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) carried out raid on notorious hard drug hotspots in Umuahia, the state capital.

During the raid, a female narcotic distribution kingpin identified as Adaobi Nweke, was apprehended.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the raids, the Deputy Governor of the state, Ikechukwu Emetu noted that the state government is determined to rid the state of all forms of criminal activities.

He said the state government will flush out all gangs and criminals in the state.

Emetu said, “Drugs happen to be the bedrock of all criminal activities that can be done by any group of people.

“Abia isn’t a safe haven for any criminal. The directive of the governor of Abia State is very clear: stay away from Abia State. We don’t need you. You are not part of Abia State.”