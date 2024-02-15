FX Crisis: Travel Allowances By Cash No Longer Permitted — CBN

In a move to solve the foreign exchange crisis in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says Personal and Basic Travel Allowances will only be paid through electronic channels and not by cash.

The Director of Trade and Exchange Department at the apex bank, Hassan Mahmud, made this known in a circular dated February 14, 2024.

The circular titled, ‘Allowable Channels For Payout Of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) And Business Travel Allowance (BTA)’.

“Memorandum 8 of the Foreign Exchange manual and the circular with reference FMD/DIR/CIR/GEN/08/003 dated February 20, 2017, stipulate the eligibility criteria for accessing Personal and Business Travel allowances (PTA/BTA),” the circular partly read.

“In line with the Bank’s commitment to ensure transparency and stability in the foreign exchange market and avoid foreign exchange malpractices, All Authorised Dealer Banks shall henceforth effect payout of PTA/BTA through electronic channels only. including debit or credit cards.”

The CBN directed all authorised dealers and the general public to note and comply accordingly.