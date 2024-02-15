High Cost Of Living: North-West APC Youths Lament Hardship, Hunger

The North-West youth wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed concerns over the increasing cost of living, hunger, and insecurity in the country particularly in the region with a call on President Bola Tinubu and the party to find ways of ameliorating the sufferings of the masses.

Speaking during a Wednesday meeting in Kaduna to review the affairs of the party and the state of the nation, the chairman of the North-West APC Youths, Abdulhamid Mohammed, asked the presidency to act fast before the hardship gets out of hand.

He noted that the cost of food items in the market is going beyond the reach of many.

The APC youths group, however, took a swipe at the opposition for criticising and blaming the present administration for the nation’s economic challenges. It argued that the hardship predates the APC-led government.

But the group is asking the opposition to support President Tinubu’s administration in addressing the economic crisis, security, and other socio-economic issues confronting the nation.

It also called on the President and the ruling APC to carry the youths along in the governance of the country.