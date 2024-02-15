×

Reps Ask CBN To Reduce Exchange Rate For Customs Duty

The House believed that this will encourage patronage in Nigerian ports, prevent galloping inflation, and boost economic stability.

By Terry Ikumi
Updated February 15, 2024
A file photo of Tin Can Island Seaport, Lagos

 

Following the increase in customs duty rate by 2.6 percent by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from N1,444.56/dollar to N1,481.482/dolllar, the House of Representatives, on Thursday, proposed what it believed should be a solution for indiscriminate exchange rate adjustment for customs and excise duties.

The House reached a resolution that the Central Bank of Nigeria should maintain the system exchange rate for customs duty and excise duty purposes below N1,000/$1, preferably N951.941/$1.

While adopting a motion by Leke Abejide, a member representing Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi State, the House believed that there is a need to rescue the Nigerian economy from imminent collapse and restore investors’ confidence in the system.

