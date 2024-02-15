Tinubu Approves New Leadership For NAFDAC, NCDC, MDCN, Others

President Tinubu on Thursday approved changes in the leadership of the health, social and welfare sectors in the Federation.

In press statement signed by Special Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale and made available to journalists in Abuja, the President said the changes were in furtherance of his determination to bring world-class standards to Nigerian public health administration and to manifest his commitment to deliver affordable and quality care to all Nigerians.

To this effect, he approved the appointment and reappointment of the following Board Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare:

(1) National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC):

Board Chairperson: Dr. Mansur Kabir

Chief Executive Officer: Prof. Moji Adeyeye

(2) National Blood Service Commission (NBSC):

Board Chairperson: Prof. Abba Zubairu

Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Saleh Yuguda

(3) Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN):

Board Chairperson: Prof. Afolabi Lesi

Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Fatima Kyari

(4) Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN):

Board Chairperson: Pharm. Wasilat Giwa

Chief Executive Officer: Pharm. Ibrahim Ahmed

(5) Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN):

Board Chairperson: Dr. Babajide Salako

Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Tosan Erhabor

(6) Moddibo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola (MAUTH):

Chief Medical Director / CEO: Prof. Adamu G. Bakari

(7) Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua (ISTH):

Chief Medical Director / CEO: Prof. Reuben Eifediyi

He also approved the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Director-General / CEO: Dr. Olajide Idris to assume office on February 19, 2024.