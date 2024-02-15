Tinubu Arrives Addis Ababa For 37th AU Summit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 37th ordinary session of the assembly of the African Union (AU) heads of state and government.

The President arrived Ethiopia on Thursday night at past 10pm. He was accompanied on the trip by some ministers and other top government officials.

The Presidency had earlier said Tinubu will join other African leaders in high-level meetings on institutional reforms of the African Union; peace and security; specific thematic issues such as climate change, as well as modalities of participation and priorities of the continental body in the G20.

The theme of the year’s summit is ‘‘Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.’’

Tinubu will also attend an extraordinary summit of the authority of heads of state and government of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) in his capacity as the chairman of the regional body.