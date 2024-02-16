‘I Did Not Allow Them Break Me,’ Sowore Reacts To Court Verdict

A former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to the recent court verdict that ordered the Federal Government to discontinue the treasonable felony charge levelled against him and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, (also known as Mandate).

Sowore and Bakare were prosecuted by the immediate past regime for calling for a nationwide #RevolutionNow protest against former President Muhammadu Buhari.

After a lengthy legal case, the court recently ordered the Federal Government to discontinue the case.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Sowore said he didn’t allow the former administration to break him.

READ ALSO: FG Discontinues Trial Of Sowore, Bakare

He accused officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) of being reckless in their conduct after forcibly ‘abducting’ him in court before the judge.

“They came to court in 2019, and DSS abducted me in front of a judge. If that is not punishment, then what is punishment?” he queried.

“But I did not break, I didn’t let them break me. That is the only good news I have for all of you. There is nothing that wasn’t expected. We knew that this was going to happen.”

I wasn’t freed, I freed myself…..but I didn’t break and I didn’t let them break me and that is the good news I have for you all. -Omoyele Sowore reacts after the Federal Government discontinued its case against him#PoliticsToday pic.twitter.com/hhpDv3Vy0G — Channels Television (@channelstv) February 16, 2024

Ruinous Regime

During the interview, he took a swipe at the Buhari regime for his ordeal in the hands of DSS operatives.

Describing Buhari’s government as a ruinous regime, Sowore said that those in government at the time were willing to clamp down on critics of the administration.

“Those in government led by Buhari would do everything to shut anybody who was opposed to that ruinous regime and the political party in power at that time which had continued till today,” he added.

Sowore’s remark comes a day after the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, withdrew the charges in compliance with an order by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Tinubu’s administration filed a notice of discontinuance at the court in Abuja on Thursday, ending a trial that has floundered without any tangible progress for more than four years.