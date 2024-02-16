×

Ivory Coast AFCON Hero Haller Suffers Injury Setback

Haller, 29, scored the winning goal as Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the AFCON final last weekend but was substituted late in the game.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated February 16, 2024
Ivory Coast’s forward #22 Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

 

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller was ruled out for “several weeks” on Friday after the Africa Cup of Nations winner suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury, his club said.

“Examinations on Friday morning in Dortmund revealed that the ankle injury that Haller suffered against Mainz in mid-December has flared up again and the forward will have to take another break for a while,” said a Dortmund statement.

Dortmund, who face a trip to Wolfsburg on Saturday, are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga, 15 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

AFP

