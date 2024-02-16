Ivory Coast AFCON Hero Haller Suffers Injury Setback

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller was ruled out for “several weeks” on Friday after the Africa Cup of Nations winner suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury, his club said.

Haller, 29, scored the winning goal as Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the AFCON final last weekend but was substituted late in the game.

“Examinations on Friday morning in Dortmund revealed that the ankle injury that Haller suffered against Mainz in mid-December has flared up again and the forward will have to take another break for a while,” said a Dortmund statement.

Dortmund, who face a trip to Wolfsburg on Saturday, are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga, 15 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

AFP