Only Foreign Students In Nigerian Varsities Pay Tuition In Dollar  – NUC 

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has again reiterated its position that no tertiary institution in Nigeria is allowed to charge tuition fees in dollars.

Speaking at an interactive session with education correspondents in Abuja on Thursday, the acting Executive Secretary of the Commission Chris Maiyaki, however, explained that institutions are allowed to charge foreign students in dollars and not Nigerian students.

“On the dollarisation of tuition fees in this said university, we have investigated it and the university is not charging fees in dollars,” he told the gathering.

“They only charge dollars to foreign students. So, I want the media to join hands with us to tell the public that no Nigerian university is allowed to charge fees in dollars.”

As part of creating more admission opportunities for Nigerian youths, the acting executive secretary also said that the commission will continue to approve more universities as long as the national standards and have the capacity for sustainability.

“Due to the huge gap in demand and supply of university education, the National Universities Commission will continue to give approval for the establishment of more universities,” the NUC chief added.