Dutch swimmer Marrit Steenbergen claimed gold in the women’s 100m freestyle at the world championships in Doha on Friday.

Five months ahead of the Paris Olympics, Steenbergen, a bronze medallist in the event at the championships last year, won in 52.26sec.

That was 0.30sec faster than Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey, last year’s silver medallist, and a gold medallist in the 200m earlier this week. Australian Shayna Jack was third.