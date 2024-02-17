UPDATED: Idahosa Emerges As Edo APC Gov Candidate 

A member of the House of Representatives Dennis Idahosa has emerged as the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo State Governorship election.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State who is the Edo State Governorship Primary Election Committee Chair declared Idahosa as the APC flagbearer on Saturday in Benin City following the party’s primary election.

According to him, Idahosa polled over 40,000 votes to defeat other contestants and will now fly the party’s flag in the September 2024 governorship poll.

“This is so therefore to satisfy that Honorable Dennis Idaho having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared the winner of the primaries and is returned as the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) for the coming election,” Uzodimma said.

‘Time for Reconciliation’

After the declaration, an excited Idahosa dedicated Saturday’s victory to God and party supporters.

“I want to dedicate this victory to God Almighty, the creator of Heaven and Earth. Because it’s only God who gives power and the people of Edo under the platform of APC have spoken loud and clear,” the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency said, calling for reconciliation.

“I have won the election, and the time of trouble is over. This is the time for reconciliation. For those I have contested with, we are brothers, we are one family. I’m going to start the reconciliation process immediately because I need all of them to win the general election.

“So on that note, I want to thank the people of Edo State, thank APC, thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and also thank the members of NWC. ”

READ ALSO [Edo Gov] Suspected Thugs Disrupt Collation Of APC Primary Results

Disrupted, Parallel Exercise

Before the announcement, there was some drama as suspected thugs disrupted the collation exercise, forcing the election committee to change venue.

The suspected thugs had invaded the venue, and thrown away cameras belonging to journalists, leading to officials and the pressmen scampering for safety.

But Governor Uzodimma explained that there was a mixup about the collation venue. He said Idahosa was declared the winner in the right venue.

READ ALSO: [Edo Election] Uzodimma To Chair APC Primary Committee

APC Dispels Fear Of Parallel Poll

In the wake of the declaration, the APC State Returning Officer Ogbuaja Stanley Uzoamaka declared Senator Monday Okpebholo as the APC flagbearer.

The group condemned Uzodimma’s declaration, claiming his office as chairman of the election committee is only ceremonial

However, the ruling APC said it would only recognise the results declared by the Uzodimma committee.

“We wish to state categorically that only the Governor Hope Uzodinma-Led Edo State APC Governorship Primary Election Committee is duly authorised to undertake the final collation and announcement of results of the Primary Election in the State,” the party’s spokesman Felix Morka said in a statement.

“We urge all party members, officials in the State, and the general public to disregard the said announcement of results by these unauthorized persons.”

Earlier, some members of the APC in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State told Channels Television that the election was peaceful.

The APC had a few days back cleared twelve aspirants to contest the party’s primary election. But Osagie Ize-Iyamu who flew the APC flag in the 2020 governorship poll withdrew from the race on the eve of the exercise.