FCCPC Reopens Abuja Store Sealed For ‘Misleading Pricing’

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has reopened Sahad Stores, a supermarket located in the Garki area of Abuja.

A Saturday visit by Channels Television to the supermarket revealed that business activities are gradually picking up after it was sealed on Friday.

On Friday, the supermarket was sealed by an enforcement team, for engaging in “misleading pricing and lack of transparency in pricing”.

The FCCPC in a statement said investigations revealed that Sahad Stores displayed lower prices on shelves and charged higher prices at checkout.

The commission said the investigation included all Sahad Stores branches in Abuja, in a bid to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the issues and implement corrective measures across the entire chain.

According to the agency’s acting executive Vice Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, the commission had invited members of the supermarket management to defend themselves, but they failed to show up.

But he said following a mutual understanding and commitment from Sahad Stores to implement transparent pricing practices, “the FCCPC reopened the store on February 16, 2024, at about 7:00 pm.”

“Businesses are expected to display transparent pricing information to empower consumers to make informed purchasing decisions, especially during challenging economic times,” the statement reads.

“The FCCPC remains committed to combating all forms of exploitative or misleading practices that undermine consumer rights.

“The FCCPA protects consumer rights and prohibits deceptive business practices. Section 115 outlines potential penalties for violations, including fines for organisations and imprisonment for directors.

“The FCCPC encourages all businesses to adhere to fair and transparent pricing practices to ensure consumer protection and a healthy market environment.”