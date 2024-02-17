Fubara Nominates Nwabali For State Honour, Gifts Him N20m

It was a rain of cash and honour at the Rivers State Government House on Friday evening, as Governor Siminalayi Fubara hosted Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali and the latest Basketball Champions, Rivers Hoopers.

Governor Fubara at the ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers announced the cash gift of N20m to the goalkeeper who is from Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the state for his impressive performance.

The governor also nominated him for a state award, Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS), the second-highest honour awarded to individuals who have excelled in their profession, and for high profile politicians like serving and former governors.

The Super Eagles’ crew who were present at the ceremony, including Coach Jose Peseiro and Finidi George equally received a cash reward of N30m for their efforts at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

For emerging the champions of the National Basketball League, Governor Fubara gifted N50 million to Rivers Hoopers, the State Basketball Team.

The governor particularly commended the Rivers born Stanley Nwabali for his excellent goalkeeping in the Super Eagles team, playing alongside other patriots in the just concluded AFCON, which has made Nigeria proud.

“I want to join the great and wonderful people of Rivers State to congratulate you, our brother Stanley Nwabali and our wonderful team. We are here again in just about four months after your winning a local trophy.

“Today, you have brought a national trophy. So, when people say or talk behind to ask what we are doing, we are achieving those things that are not, maybe, seen physically but they give joy and fulfilment.

“If we have not encouraged you in a way that motivated you, you won’t be where you are. So, it is part of purposeful governance, administrative efficiency. So, I want to thank you and assure you that we will continue to do our best,” Fubara said.

He urged Rivers people to consciously do positive things that will promote and attract honour to the state.

Governor Fubara said his focus is to create the enabling environment where Rivers people will continue to feel encouraged to do the right thing to align with what he is doing in changing the narrative of how Rivers State is perceived globally.