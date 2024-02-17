Lagos Begins Full Enforcement Of Styrofoam Ban On Monday

The Lagos State Government will on Monday, February 19 commence the full enforcement of the ban on the usage and distribution of Styrofoam food containers all over the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Friday while meeting with all market leaders in the state at the BlueRoof in Alausa, Ikeja.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by the ministry’s spokesman, Kunle Adeshina.

According to the statement, the commissioner said that enforcement officers from LAGESC/KAI, Environmental Health Officials and LAWMA Police and the Ministry would go after all those having the styrofoams in their shops, stores or outlets and confiscate them.

“I would like to appeal to all our traders to desist from selling on the railway lines and all the roads. Also, we must stop littering our market with waste. We must segregate our wastes in our respective markets; bag our wastes and ensure we patronise PSP operators,” the commissioner said.

See the full statement below: