Police Honour Four Officers For Rejecting N8.5m Bribe From Suspected Bandit

The Taraba State Police Command has honoured four mobile police officers for rejecting an N8.5 million bribe from a suspected bandit while on a stop-and-search operation.

The State Commissioner of Police, David Iloyalonomo, rewarded the four officers in his office at the Taraba State Police Command Headquarters.

When Channels Television visited the checkpoint, one of the officers who arrested the suspected bandit, Ngamarju Gambo, told our correspondent that their stand against corruption and quest for a peaceful atmosphere across the country motivated them not to take the bribe.

According to him, on the said day, they told the suspected bandit that it is not part of their duty to indulge in acts capable of tarnishing the image of the Nigeria Police Force.

Iloyalonomo assured that he would recommend the four officers to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for promotion and possibly national recognition for their unique disposition.

He identified the four mobile police officers as Inspr Difference Tih AP/NO 362424, Inspr Ngamarju Gambo AP/NO 362385, Inspr Usman Haruna AP/NO 246517 and Cpl Zarudeen Mamuda F/NO 517199

“The officers, while on patrol duty, intercepted a Toyota Starlet ash in colour with registration number YLA 321 ZY carrying three passengers,” the CP said.

“The officers, with their professional intuition, suspected without an iota of doubt the occupants of the vehicle, and upon questioning, the occupants could not give a satisfactory account of themselves.

“They were therefore ordered to alight from the vehicle, during which two of the passengers took to their heels and headed towards the nearby mountains, while one suspect was effectively restrained and arrested.

“A search was conducted in the vehicle, and the sum of eight million five hundred and fifty five thousand naira was recovered.

“The suspect offered the whole amount of money as bribe for his freedom but was rejected by the good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police Force.”

The police commissioner said the suspect has been cooperating with the police in an ongoing investigation of past kidnappings he and others had carried out.

He explained that the suspect alongside others will be charged to court for various offences including kidnapping, banditry and offering bribe to law enforcement officer upon the conclusion of the investigations.