Transnational Collaboration Essential For Addressing Complex Challenges In Healthcare – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday said that Africa must forge partnerships that transcend borders and sectors, leveraging collective expertise, knowledge, resources, and the private sector to address the complex challenges confronting the health sector.

Tinubu stated this on Saturday at the ministerial executive leadership programme on the margins of the 37th ordinary session of the assembly of heads of state and government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He said Africa’s effective collaboration with the rest of the world to tackle existential health challenges is not merely a strategic choice, but a moral imperative.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said the challenges confronting the continent are too complex and multifaceted for any one entity to tackle alone.

President Tinubu, who was recently appointed as the au champion for human resources for health and community health delivery partnership, posited that addressing these challenges requires a multi-faceted approach, involving robust investments in healthcare infrastructure, training, re-training, skilled manpower retention, improving access to essential medicines, and promoting preventive healthcare measures.

The President urged Africa’s leaders to commit to concrete actions and policies that will drive positive change in healthcare delivery within their respective countries and regions, declaring: “Together, we can build a prosperous, healthier, more equitable future, for all Africans, in line with agenda 2063.”

