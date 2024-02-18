Assailants Kill Plateau APC Spokesman, One Other

Assailants on Saturday killed the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Sylvanus Namang, and one other person.

According to sources, the incident occurred at a relaxation centre in Pankshin, in the Pankshin Local Government Area of the state.

The source said the gunmen invaded the place on Saturday night, shot at the APC spokesman at close range and killed him on the spot.

The assailants abducted the other person whose dead body was later discovered along a road in the area.

Plateau State Chairman of the party, Rufus Bature, confirmed Namang’s death to Channels Television on phone.

Bature described Namang’s death as gruesome and unfortunate, saying it has thrown the party and family members into mourning.

It has not been ascertained what could be the motive of the assailants who targeted the party’s publicity secretary who was in company of friends at the social centre.

The Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo, when contacted, said he was in a meeting and could not respond to inquiries on the matter.

The late publicity secretary was a journalist who later became General Manager of Plateau State Publishing Company.