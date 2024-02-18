UPDATED: Bandits Burn 12 To Death, Raze 17 Houses In Kaduna

At least twelve people have been killed and nine others brutally injured by bandits who attacked Gindin Dutse Makyali village of Kufana district in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The police authorities in Kaduna State have not confirmed the incident, but a community leader, Moses Musa, told Channels Television that the attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday very close to a military checkpoint.

He said that the bandits invaded the community around 5am as the residents were still asleep and immediately started shooting sporadically.

He disclosed that nine people were burnt to death inside their rooms, while nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries from fire burn.

The community leader also disclosed that 17 houses were burnt by the bandits during the attack that lasted for some hours without any resistance from the military that were stationed in the community.

Attacks by armed bandits in the North-West especially in Kaduna State has been on the increase in recent weeks.

The Sunday attack in Kajuru is coming after another reported attack in the same LGA by bandits which killed at least six persons including a former Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and his younger brother in Kwassam and Sabon Layin communities.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Josiah Abraks, the bandits attacked the Kwassam community on Friday night.

He also said that 50 people were kidnapped by the bandits in another attack at Sabon Layin village at the same time.

Abraks called on the Kaduna State Government and security agencies to step up action against the bandits who are constantly terrorising communities in Southern Kaduna.