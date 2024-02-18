Brazil’s Lula Accuses Israel Of ‘Genocide’ In Gaza

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused Israel Sunday of committing “genocide” against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and compared its actions to Adolf Hitler’s campaign to exterminate Jews.

“What’s happening in the Gaza Strip isn’t a war, it’s a genocide,” Lula told reporters in Addis Ababa where he was attending an African Union summit.

“It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children,” added the veteran leftist.

“What’s happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people hasn’t happened at any other moment in history. Actually, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

READ ALSO: Former US President Carter, 99, Marks One Year In Hospice

They were among the strongest comments yet on the conflict from Lula, a prominent voice for the global south whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the G20.

The 78-year-old leader condemned Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel as a “terrorist” act.

But he has since grown vocally critical of Israel’s retaliatory military campaign.

Hamas’s attack resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Militants also took about 250 people hostage, 130 of whom are still in Gaza, including 30 who are presumed dead, according to Israeli figures.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel’s bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza have killed at least 28,985 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry.

AFP