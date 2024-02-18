Lalong Condemns ‘Gruesome’ Murder Of Plateau APC Spokesman

Former governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, has condemned the gruesome murder of the state APC Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang. by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Pankshin, Plateau state.

Gunmen invaded a relaxation centre on Saturday night, shooting at the APC spokesman at close range and killing him on the spot.

The senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in a press statement signed by the special adviser media, Simon Makut expressed shock over the gruesome murder stressing that the barbaric act is devastating and unfortunate to be unleashed on anyone

While condemning the act, the Lalong urged security agencies to swing into action and ensure that the killers of the party official are fished out and brought to justice.

He also cautioned against speculations on the attack stating that it is too early to conclude on motives behind the assassination stressing that the death is certainly a big loss to the immediate family and the APC in the state and the nation at large.

The former governor also commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed to God to comfort them at this difficult time with the assurances that the APC family will do everything possible to unearth those behind the gruesome murder and ensure that the perpetrators face the wrath of the law.