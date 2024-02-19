Rivers Assembly: Court Adjourns Hearing Of Motion Seeking To Stop Arrest Of Suspects

The hearing of an application seeking to stop an arrest warrant issued against the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Edison Ehie, and five others for their alleged involvement in the burning of the state’s House of Assembly and attempted murder has been adjourned to March 4th.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja made the adjournment on grounds that counsel for Ehie and others, Femi Falana and Oluwole Aladedoye, filed separate motions asking the court to set aside the arrest warrant as well as restrain the police from carrying out the order pending the determination of the case.

The IGP’s counsel, Simon Lough, told the court that the six defendants were at large and needed to be arrested to defend charges against them, including alleged terrorism and attempted murder and murder of a Superintendent of Police, SP Bako Agbashim, and five police informants.

Mister Falana maintained that the IGP had not filed any criminal charge or motion before seeking the arrest of his client.

The trial judge subsequently adjourned to March 4 for a hearing, adding he does not expect any party to take any contrary step in the case.

The court had earlier granted an arrest warrant against Ehie and others for their alleged involvement in the burning of the state’s House of Assembly and attempted murder.