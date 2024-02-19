Tinubu Departs Addis Ababa After AU Summit

President Bola Tinubu has departed Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, venue of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Africa Union.

The President and Chair of West Africa bloc, ECOWAS, departed the horn of Africa on Monday morning around 10am.

While in Ethiopia, the President actively participated in the 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive council, held bilateral meetings and attended other events on the sidelines on the AU summit.

The President, who arrived Ethiopia on Thursday night at past 10pm, was accompanied on the trip by some ministers and other top government officials.

Tinubu joined other African leaders in high-level meetings on institutional reforms of the African Union; peace and security; specific thematic issues such as climate change, as well as modalities of participation and priorities of the continental body in the G20.

The theme of the year’s summit is ‘‘Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.’’