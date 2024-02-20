Man Bags 14 Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting Neighbour’s Daughter

The Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja has sentenced a 55-year-old man, Emmanuel Adedigba, to 14 Years Imprisonment for the attempted sexual assault of his neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter.

Justice Rahman Oshodi handed down the sentence after the convict was re-arraigned on an amended charge.

The convict was earlier arraigned on the charge of defilement which he pleaded not guilty to. During the trial, the prosecution counsel, I.D. Solarin presented two witnesses.

However, at the proceedings on Tuesday, the prosecution informed the court that the defendant had agreed to a plea bargain.

According to the prosecution, the charge on the amended information was the offence of attempt to commit sexual assault by penetration. The offence contravened section 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

According to Solarin, the offence happened on or about the 11th day of May, 2021 in the Iseri Osun area of Lagos State.

The defense counsel, O.S. Fasule confirmed that the defendant understood the implications of the plea bargain he signed. The defendant also confirmed his signature on the agreement. He stated that he understood the implications of the plea bargain he signed.

He also confirmed that he was not coerced to sign the plea bargain agreement.

While delivering the judgment, Justice Rahman Oshodi said he was satisfied with the evidence of the prosecution establishing the offence of attempt to commit sexual assault by penetration.

The judge also put the plea bargain sentence into consideration. He said, “I have considered the plea bargain signed by the defendant and his counsel, O.S. Fasule.

“Consequently, I sentence the defendant to 14 years imprisonment from the date of his remand, June 15, 2021.

“The defendant is to have his name registered in the Sex Offenders Registry. He is to be held in the Ikoyi correctional facility.”