Davido To Donate N300m To Orphanages In Nigeria

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed that he will be donating the sum of N300 million through his foundation, the David Adeleke Foundation (DAF), to orphanages across the country.

This, he said, is part of his annual contribution to the nation.

The singer in a post on his X formerly Twitter handle says details of the fund’s disbursement will be disclosed Wednesday.

“I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria … as my yearly contribution to the Nation ❤️ .. details of disbursement tomorrow,” he wrote.

Recall that in 2023, the ‘Unavailable’ crooner extended same gesture by donating the sum N237m to some orphanages across the country.

The singer in a statement said the sum was distributed to 424 ophanages in Nigeria.

“I am proud to announce that my foundation. The David Adeleke Foundation (DAF), has donated the sum of N237,000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Thirty-Seven Million Naira) to orphanages throughout Nigeria.

“The distribution of donation funds was led by the chair of the DAF Disbursement Committee, Mrs. Titi Adebayo. with the foundation successfully distributing funds to 424 (Four Hundred and Twenty-Four) orphanages, benefiting a total of 13,818 (Thirteen Thousand. Eight Hundred, and Eighteen) children.

Similarly, in 2021, he took to his Instagram page and called out his friends to support his 29th Birthday coming up on November 21.

The artist challenged his friends and fans to send him N1 million, saying he has always been in a position of lifting others and now he wanted them to return the favour.

Within the first 10 minutes of announcing the challenge on his Insta stories, the pop star received N7 million and went on to say that the goal was N100 million.

Some days after, he disclosed that a total of N200,000,000 was raised from the donation.

He also made a personal donation of N50,000,000 to make a total figure of N250,000,000 and said this money would all go as donations to orphanages across Nigeria.

The “David Adeleke Foundation was founded in 2022 with a strong desire and passion to continually assist others and create a proper framework for ongoing charitable works to benefit the good people of Nigeria.

“Through this foundation, we have raised millions of Naira and disbursed much-needed funds to hundreds of orphanages, significantly improving the lives of countless children.”