FG Should Create Industrial Estates, Invest In Research To Tackle Food Scarcity – Senator

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe believes investment in research and the creation of industrial estates are key to curbing the rising cost of food items in the country.

Food prices have in recent months hit the rooftops as the high cost of living skyrocketed across the country.

But to address the situation, Senator Ogunlewe suggests that the right investments in research and the creation of industrial estates like it was decades ago will help tackle the issue.

“We had several industrial estates [then]. That is what the Federal Government has failed to do. Create industrial estates, [where they] do research on all these commodities, and put them out. Over half of what is produced is wasted because they are not processed,” he said on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

‘Invest in Them’

He lamented the country’s continued abandonment of research which he says is the backbone of food security and other societal advancement.

“There are professors in all our universities that are only doing research on rice – new varieties of rice; they are doing research on a daily basis on them,” he said.

“Let the Federal Government invest in what we have, we will produce a lot better. But when you don’t invest in research in your country, and you think your country is going to grow, it is very difficult.”

“Invest in them; give them more money for research,” the former lawmaker maintained.

Since the price of food commodities began a fast rise, protests have broken out in several parts of Nigeria as took to the streets to register their grievances over the development.

Despite these agitations, an optimistic Senator Ogunlewe is calling on Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s government.

“We are going to get it. Nigerians should just be patient,” he said. “Give him time. This hunger will last another three months.”