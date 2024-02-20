NAF Apprehends ‘Notorious Kidnapper Isah Abdul’ In Kano

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have apprehended a 35-year-old “high-profile kidnapper known as Isah Abdul” in Durbunde in the Takai Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State.

In a statement on Tuesday, NAF spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, said the arrest was carried out on Monday evening.

He said the operation followed credible intelligence on the hideout of the notorious kidnapper and his boys allegedly responsible for several kidnapping incidences in the area.

“Preliminary investigation has since revealed that Isah Abdul and his gang were responsible for the abduction of one Yakubu Ibrahim Tagaho, popularly known as “Sarkin Noman Gaya,” on 6 April 2023, from his residence in Tagaho Village in Takai Local Government Area,” Gabkwet said in the statement.

“The victim was, however, released a month later after a ransom of N30,000,000=00 was collected.

“In December 2023, the same criminal abducted 2 sisters and 3 others in the same village and released them after collecting a huge ransom.

“He is also responsible for several other kidnapping activities as he has strong ties to other known kidnapping gangs like the Danbul Fulaku gang that also operates in Takai LGA.”

Gabkwet said the suspect has since been in NAF custody while undergoing investigations and “will soon be handed over to appropriate authorities for further proceedings”.