PSV Draw Dortmund In Champions League 

Dutch striker Donyell Malen snatched a vital goal to earn Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund a 1-1 draw away at his old club PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League last-16 first-leg on Tuesday.

PSV, runaway unbeaten leaders of the Dutch Eredivisie, were left to rue a plethora of first-half missed chances and now have it all to do in the second leg in Germany.

The big question pre-match was which Borussia Dortmund would show up: the team that topped the Champions League ‘Group of Death’ or the outfit struggling for consistency in the Bundesliga?

And it was a cagey opening in an intimidating atmosphere in Eindhoven, the home fans letting off a volley of fireworks at kick-off.

When the smoke cleared, the hosts had the better of the opening exchanges, Mexico international winger Hirving Lozano causing the Dortmund defence headaches down the left.

PSV midfielder Malik Tillman squandered two gilt-edged chances in front of goal, once firing wide after a clever through-ball from veteran Dutch striker Luuk de Jong.

And the visitors punished PSV’s profligacy, taking the lead against the run of play in the 24th minute when Malen squeezed a deflected shot into the top corner.

Malen had been prolific for the Dutch giants, scoring 55 goals in all competitions in just 43 games, and chose not to celebrate in front of PSV’s hardcore fans.

The misfiring Tillman somehow then contrived to miss another goal that looked easier to score, this time with a header right in front of goal.

Then it was Belgian international winger Johan Bakayoko’s turn to fluff a shot wide, with the home fans starting to wonder if it was going to be one of those nights as they went into the break 1-0 down.

PSV haven’t lost at home all season and started the second half on the front foot.

They were soon level.

Tillman redeemed his earlier errors by winning a penalty in the 56th minute, which De Jong slotted calmly past Alexander Meyer.

Dortmund defenders were incensed at the penalty award, insisting that veteran central defender Mats Hummels had nicked the ball before bringing down Tillman.

The equaliser opened the game up, with chances at both ends, a flick by Dortmund’s Marius Wolf forcing a sharp save from Walter Benitez in the PSV goal.

With 15 minutes to go, Bakayoko danced through the Dortmund defence but failed to get any purchase on his shot.

It summed up the night for PSV who will be left wondering what could have been.

