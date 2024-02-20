To Avoid Disconnection, Tinubu Orders Payment Of Aso Rock’s Electricity Bill

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the payment of Aso Rock’s electricity bill to avoid disconnection in the nation’s seat of power.

In an advertorial titled ‘Notice of disconnection’ published on Monday, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said the presidential villa owes an electricity bill of N923.87 million.

It issued a 10-day notice to the presidential villa and 86 government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to pay the N47.1 billion electricity debt they owe or risk disconnection.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga disclosed in a statement on Tuesday, said the outstanding debt will be sorted out before the end of the week.

He said Tinubu intervened after the reconciliation of account between the management of the State House and the AEDC.

“President Bola Tinubu has directed immediate settlement of outstanding electricity bill due to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company,” the statement read.

“The President’s directive follows the reconciliation of accounts between the State House Management and AEDC.

“Contrary to the AEDC’s initial claim of N923million debt in paid advertorial in newspapers, the State House outstanding bill is N342, 352, 217.46, according to a letter by the management of AEDC to the State House Permanent Secretary dated February 14, 2024.

“Having reconciled the position to the satisfaction of both parties, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has given assurance that the debt will be paid to AEDC before the end of this week.”

According to Onanuga, the Chief of Staff urged other MDAs to reconcile their accounts with AEDC and pay their electricity bills.