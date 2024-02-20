VIDEO: Tinubu Still Best Man For The Job, Nigerians Should Be Patient – Ogunlewe

Despite the rising cost of living across the country, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe is optimistic that President Bola Tinubu will address the issue and is asking Nigerians to be patient.

Since declaring an end to the fuel subsidy regime and a later floating of the naira, the cost of living in Nigeria has hit new highs and inflation reached 29.90 percent.

But the former lawmaker who spoke on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today described the challenges as initial setbacks.

“Definitely, he is still the best,” Senator Ogunlewe said when reminded that he campaigned for President Tinubu as the best for the nation’s top job.

“Normally, if you have a plan, there are obstacles along the line, they are unpredictable; X factor. Something you cannot imagine will happen like a force majeure. That is what is happening and we are going to get it [right]. Nigerians should just be patient people,” he said, adding that Nigerians should “Give him a time. This hunger will last another three months”.