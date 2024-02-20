We Have No Business Being Poor, Shettima Tells Nigerians

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday said Nigerians have no business being poor, emphasising the need for Africa’s most populous nation to attain the level of food security.

He stated this at the Presidential Villa in Abuja during the first meeting of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) for the year 2024.

Disclosing the Federal Government’s plans to recapitalize and restructure the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to bolster Nigeria’s agricultural sector and achieve national food security, Shettima expressed concern about the bank’s current practices, particularly its tendency to disburse unsustainable loans.

“We have no business being poor. Nigeria must attain national food security. Let us leverage science and technology. There are three or four states that can feed the whole of this country,” Shettima was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha.

“For me, we can marry the Green Imperative Project while we are going to bring in assorted agricultural machinery. Every farmer should be given a tractor, harvester and other necessary machinery. We can take in the latest advances in science and technology and make it possible to track these items so that divergence can be minimized.

Shettima noted the potential of BOA to play a central role in achieving national food security, citing its extensive branch network across all senatorial districts in the country.

The Vice President advocated the modernisation of the BOA, emphasising the need to leverage technology and upgrade branch facilities, urging that embracing modern financial systems would enable the bank to function more effectively and fulfil its vital role in supporting agricultural development.

He further alluded to the potential of the Green Imperative Project, proposing its integration with the BOA’s restructuring plans.

