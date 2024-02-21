×

Atletico’s Griezmann Suffers ‘Moderate’ Ankle Sprain

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated February 21, 2024
Inter Milan’s Turkish midfielder #20 Hakan Calhanoglu (L) fights for the ball with Atletico Madrid’s French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann during the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg football match Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid at the San Siro stadium in Milan on February 20, 2024. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

 

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is out injured after sustaining a “moderate” ankle sprain, the Spanish club said Wednesday.

The French forward was hurt during Atletico’s 1-0 defeat by Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16 first leg clash Tuesday and Diego Simeone replaced him after 78 minutes.

Spanish reports say the forward will miss Saturday’s visit to Almeria in La Liga and is a doubt for the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao on February 29.

Griezmann is expected to be fit for the second leg against Inter Milan on March 13.

The 32-year-old has been Atletico’s key player this season and has 18 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.

AFP

