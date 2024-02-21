Court Orders Remand Of Suspected Producers, Sellers Of Fake $20,000

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the remand of three men in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending their arraignment for allegedly producing and selling fake dollars.

Justice Kehinde Ogundare made the order following a lack of legal representation for one of the defendants.

The three defendants are Benjamin Opara, Iliyasu Garba and Joseph Ude.

When the case was called, EFCC’s counsel Temitope Banjo informed the court of the five-count charge made against the defendants.

He asked the court to read the charge to the defendants so that they can take their plea.

But Abdulmalik Ibrahim, counsel to the second defendant Garba, informed the judge that first defendant, Opara was not represented by counsel in court, which meant that the arraignment could not go on.

READ ALSO: Emefiele Sues Akpabio For Defamation, Demands N1bn

The lawyer asked the court to allow the defendants to continue on the administrative bail earlier granted to them by the EFCC.

After hearing both parties, Justice Ogundare held that since the defendants’ arraignment was stalled by the defence, they should be remanded in the EFCC’s custody pending arraignment.

The case was adjourned till March 6, 2024 for arraignment

Part of the counts against the defendants read: “That you, BENJAMIN OPARA on or about the 10th November 2023 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without lawful authority had in your possession machinery, utensil and material used for the forgery of counterfeit currency, to wit, Dollars, contrary to and punishable under Section 2 of Counterfeit Currency (Special Provisions) Act Cap. C35, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

“That you, BENJAMIN OPARA on or about the 10th November, 2023 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court falsely made counterfeit currency, to wit, $20,000 denomination numbered MK10441029B contrary to and punishable under Section 1(3) of Counterfeit Currency (Special provisions) Act Cap. C35, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“That you, BENJAMIN OPARA, ILIYASU GARBA and JOSEPH UDE on or about the 10th of November 2023 in Lagos sold counterfeit currency, to wit, the sum of $10,000 denomination numbered MK10441042B, to one OBA OGOCHUKWU (AT LARGE), knowing same to be counterfeit currency contrary to and punishable under Section 4(1) of Counterfeit Currency (Special provisions) Act Cap. C35, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”