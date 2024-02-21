Govs Obaseki, Diri, AbdulRasaq Attend Akeredolu’s Funeral Service In Ondo

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Duoye Diri on Wednesday attended the funeral service of the former Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu, who died on December 27, 2023, will be buried on Friday in Owo, his home town.

Also in attendance is the Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq and the Ondo governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

To encourage people to attend the programme, the Ondo State Government declared Thursday, February 22nd, and Friday, February 23rd, 2024 as public holidays in the state.

The holidays, according to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, are in honour of the former governor of the state, the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Adeniyan noted that the two work-free days will allow the people of the state, to participate in the burial activities of the former governor who died last December.

According to the statement, the burial activities which started last Thursday, continue as follows:

“Wednesday, February 21, Ajabue (traditional rites) in Owo from 9 am till 4 pm.

“A Special Court Session at Court 1, Ondo State High Court Headquarters, Hospital Road, Akure, at 10 am.

“Lying in State and Commendation Service Akure Township Stadium Time: 1 pm, Evening of Tributes at St Andrews Church, Imola Street, Owo between 4 pm and 7 pm.

“Thursday, February 22 (Public holiday): Service of Songs at St Andrews Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo at 4 pm. Wake-Keep holds at Maranatha Villa, Owo at 8 pm.

“Candlelight Procession & World Gyration by the Kegites Club from 8 pm till Dawn.

“Friday, February 23 (Public holiday): Funeral Service at St Andrews Church, Imola Street, Owo at 10 am. Interment follows immediately after the burial service at the burial site, Owo. (Strictly for immediate family). Reception at Mydas Hotel and Resort, Ikare Road, Owo by 1 PM.

“Saturday, February 24, 2024: Akeredolu Memorial Friendly football match at Akure Township Stadium, Akure at 3 pm.

“Sunday, February 25, 2024: Thanksgiving Service at St Andrews Church, Imola Street, Owo. Time: 10 am.”