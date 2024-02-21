LP Leaders, Senators Arrive In Benin Over Abure’s Arrest

Leaders of the Labour Party on Wednesday arrived in Benin, the Edo State capital over the arrest of the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Abure was arrested on Wednesday by Police operatives of Zone 5 Benin for attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and related offences.

Speaking during a visit to the police facility, LP’s National Secretary, Umar Farouk, said he and some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as well as some senators were in Benin to know why Abure was arrested.

“I have just arrived from Abuja. When I came in, I learnt that our national chairman had been arrested. We came to the Force Headquarters to find out the reason for his arrest,” he said.

READ ALSO: Labour Party’s Chairman Abure Arrested In Edo

“We are waiting to get clearance. I am here alongside some distinguished senators and some of my colleagues who are here, the NWC members.

The spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force Zone 5, Tijani Momoh, said Abure and four others were arrested over a petition written against them by a petitioner whose name he did not mention.

He said, “I wish to confirm the arrest of the factional chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure and four others.

The LP’ National Secretary also said he was yet to know the true reason for the arrest of Abure.

“It has to do with a written petition that was endorsed by the AIG Zone 5 from the office of the Inspector General of Police.”

“As soon as we get information, I will call the press to brief them on the reason why our chairman is being arrested. As it is now, we are here to find out the reason for his arrest.”