Wike Approves Construction Of Gwa Gwa-Karimo Dei Dei Road In FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has approved the construction of Gwa Gwa-Karimo Dei Dei Road in the FCT.

The Minister assented to the road construction after listening to the plights of the resident through the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Christopher Zakka and the Sarki Jiwa, Idris Musa, during the flag off ceremony of road construction in Saburi, Abuja.

The Saburi road construction flag-off marks the final phase in the first series of area council rural and satellite towns road construction by the federal capital territory administration.

However, the FCT Minister has pledged that all the area council road construction will be completed by the end of 2024.

He also said more roads in rural areas in the FCT will be constructed during his administration.