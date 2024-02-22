×

AC Milan, Benfica Book Spots In Europa League Last 16

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated February 22, 2024
Benfica’s Brazilian midfielder #07 David Neres (L) runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off second leg match between Toulouse Football Club (TFC) and SL Benfica at the TFC stadium in Toulouse, south-western France, on February 22, 2024. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP)

 

AC Milan overcame a spirited Rennes 5-3 on aggregate despite a 3-2 loss in Thursday’s second leg to reach the Europa League last 16, where they will be joined by fellow former European champions Benfica.

Benjamin Bourigeaud scored a hat-trick for Rennes, including a pair of penalties, but goals from Luka Jovic and Rafael Leao ensured Milan were never really in danger of blowing a 3-0 lead from the first leg.

Benfica also saw off French opposition as a 0-0 draw away to Toulouse was enough to send the Portuguese side through following their 2-1 victory in last week’s first leg in Lisbon.

Marseille host Shakhtar Donetsk later in Jean-Louis Gasset’s first match at the helm following the exit of Gennaro Gattuso. The tie is level at 2-2 after the opening match in Hamburg.

Last season’s runners-up Roma take on Feyenoord in the Italian capital after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Sporting Lisbon are 3-1 up on Swiss champions Young Boys going into the return fixture, while Galatasaray have a 3-2 edge over Sparta Prague.

The draw for the last 16 will be made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Friday.

AFP

