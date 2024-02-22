Banditry, Kidnapping in Zamfara To End In 3 Months- Police

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf has assured that all hands are on deck to bring an end to banditry and kidnapping in the state.

While addressing the state’s organised labour unions, religious leaders, civil society organisations and journalists on Thursday on the need to shelve the proposed nationwide strike action, Yusuf said both federal and state “machinery” were already in place to end the menace.

“This problem did not start today. And the present government is all out to address the issue. The major problem associated with this is the withdrawal of fuel subsidies, and it was not done by this government. So we need to be patient with this government because it is not this government that withdrew fuel subsidies. What this government needs now is prayer. People are calling for industrial action here and there. Even the union trade wanted to embark on industrial action, but they listened to me after I appealed to them, and suspended their threats.

“By the time all of you here don’t work, you will bring the state down to its knees. The bandits are there and refuse to allow anyone to farm. I don’t sleep anymore. I keep calling DPOs and area commanders just to resolve the problem. And by the grace of GOD in the next three months, all the problems will be resolved. All machinery has been put in place by both federal and state governments to end the insurgency. So let us support the government to end insurgency and forget about going on strike.” He said.

Responding, Chairman Trade Union Congress, Zamfara, Comrade Saidu Mudi said the group was yet to receive an order to back down on the strike from its national bodies, and would therefore proceed on the strike.

“You were there, you witnessed the session. He has spoken as the CP on how he wanted the labour unions to back down on the strike actions. But for us, there is no way that we can shelve our planned strike because we have not received any directive from the national leadership. We are going ahead with it except an agreement is reached,” he said.

Mudi’s insistence on the state chapter embarking on the strike comes on the heels of a proposed national strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from February 27 and 28, 2024.