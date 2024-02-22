Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate 22 February 2024

Channels Television has obtained the official Naira black market exchange rate in Nigeria today including the Black Market rates, Bureau De Change (BDC), and CBN rates. Please note that the exchange rate is subject to hourly fluctuations influenced by the supply and demand of dollars in the market.

As of now, you can purchase 1 dollar at ₦1,910 and sell it at ₦1,915 however, it is important to keep in mind that the rate can shift (either upwards or downwards) within hours.

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 22 February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1705 and sell at N1710 on Thursday 22 February 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1910 Selling Rate N1,915Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1,605 Selling Rate N1,607

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.